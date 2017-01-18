BB&T Bundle Up with Bourbon & Blues-Hospice of the Bluegrass

Meteorologist Elise Dolinar sits down with Kim Livesay, from Hospice of the Bluegrass, and George Wallace, with BB&T, to talk about their upcoming “Bundle Up with Bourbon and Blues” event, happening on Friday, January 27th.

The is cozy, fun, and casual party will include tasty Kentucky cuisine, The Jordan English Band, a photo booth, Mystery Boxes, Bourbon tastings, and a live auction that will include a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle.

All proceeds from the event will be used to care and comfort seriously ill patients and their families.

The party will be held at the Keeneland Sales Pavilion, and will run from 7:00 – 11:00 p.m.

For more information, call (859) 296-6867, or go to give.hospicebg.org/bundleup.