Another Warming Trend With More Rain Chances

Overview: More rounds of rain return for late Thursday into Friday, with mild temperatures returning. Saturday will start off the weekend with mostly cloudy skies and isolated rain, yet more widespread rain develops Sunday into Monday of next week. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s for Thursday, with 60s Friday through the weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies continue, with an overnight low temperature of 35 degrees.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies and rain showers return for Thursday, especially late in the day, with a high temperature of 56 degrees.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and rain showers linger, with a chilly overnight low temperature of 50 degrees.

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies and rain showers continue with a mild afternoon high temperature of 64 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and a few rain showers linger with an overnight low temperature of 52 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and drier conditions return for the start of the weekend, with a mild high temperature of 68 degrees.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and a few rain showers develop, with a low temperature of 51 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mild temperatures and rain showers continue, with a high temperature of 63 degrees.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and a few rain showers will be around, with a low temperature of 48 degrees.

MONDAY: Cloudy skies, rain showers, and above average temperatures continue with a high temperature of 54 degrees.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and chilly temperatures will be around with a low temperature of 38 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers will be possible for Tuesday, with a high temperature of 52 degrees.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and chilly temperatures will be around, with a low temperature of 39 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be around for Wednesday, with a few rain showers possible, and a high temperature of 53 degrees.

