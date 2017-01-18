Abramson Returning to Louisville to Work at Bellarmine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Former longtime Louisville Mayor Jerry Abramson, who also served a stint as Kentucky’s lieutenant governor, is returning home to take a job at Bellarmine University after working in President Barack Obama’s administration.

The Louisville school said Wednesday that Abramson will teach courses on leadership and civics. He’ll also develop and direct a new institute for local government leadership that will train local officials from across the country.

Abramson says he’s looking forward to being back on a college campus and working with students.

Abramson served multiple terms as mayor of Kentucky’s largest city. He served as Kentucky’s lieutenant governor from 2011 to 2014 during most of Democrat Steve Beshear’s second term as governor. He left Beshear’s administration to become Obama’s liaison to state and local governments.