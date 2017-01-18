14 Inmates Test Positive for Meth After Drug Brought Into Jail

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The State Journal is reporting that 14 of 20 women in a jail pod tested positive for methamphetamine, after an investigation revealed that an inmate had hidden the drugs in her body while being incarcerated.

According to the newspaper, 32-year-old Tiffany Green was indicted following an arrest at the Fairfield Inn near Versailles Road where she was charged with possession of heroin and methamphetamine.

Reportedly, while being incarcerated at the Franklin County Detention Center, Green was able to conceal additional methamphetamine and enter the jail, where she shared it with 13 other inmates, says the State Journal.

The newspaper says, however, that when a pregnant inmate was receiving medical care, it became apparent that she had some of the meth in her body. After it was removed, the inmate admitted she had used the meth, had received it from Green, and had given it to other inmates.



The State Journal says this prompted an investigation that included drug testing, with 14 of the women in the 20-woman pod tested positive for meth.

The Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney says that four inmates were primarily responsible for the distribution of the drug between December 30th and January 3rd.

Information from The State Journal

