UPDATE: Mother Charged with Murder in Deaths of Husband, Two Daughters

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (AP) -Kentucky State Police say 41-year-old Courtney L. Taylor has been charged with three counts of murder in the death of her husband, 51-year-old Larry Taylor, and the couple’s two daughters, 13-year-old Jolie Taylor, and 18-year-old Jessie Taylor.

The Whitley County Sheriff says deputies were called to the Taylor home on Friday. According to investigators, Courtney Taylor pointed a gun at deputies when they entered the home and was shot. That’s when deputies say the found the three bodies.

Courtney Taylor was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. She is now in stable condition, and Troopers say she will be transferred to the Whitley County Detention Center upon release.

1/16/17 4:14 p.m.

Woman Shot by Police after Officers Find 3 Bodies at Home

Police in southeastern Kentucky say officers shot a woman brandishing a handgun after she allegedly killed her husband and two teenage daughters at their home.

Whitley County Sheriff Colan Harrell says officers were called to the home of Larry and Courtney Taylor Friday night after a relative went there to check on the family.

Harrell told The Lexington Herald-Leader (bit.ly/2iwq3zm) that 41-year-old Courtney Taylor pointed a gun at two deputies who arrived at the home. One of the deputies shot her. She was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Her condition was not known Monday afternoon. Investigators have also not released any information on what charges she may face in the case.

Police found three people dead inside the home, Larry Taylor, 51, and the couple’s two teenage daughters, 13-year-old Jolie Taylor, and 18-year-old Jessie Taylor.

Harrell says the family members had been dead for several hours before being found.

The Whitley County Board of Education issued a statement on the loss of two of their students. The message, in full, is printed below:

“The Whitley County School System joins the community in grieving the loss of the Taylor family. Jolie Taylor was a seventh grade student at Whitley County Middle School. She was a member of the volleyball team and participated in many other extra- curricular activities. Her ever-present smile and the positive way she interacted with all whom she met will be missed by so many of her classmates and the faculty and staff of the middle school. Jessie Taylor was a 2016 graduate of Whitley County High School. She graduated with High Honors and went on to attend Eastern Kentucky University. Grief counselors will be at Whitley County Middle School and Whitley County High School when students return to classes on Tuesday, January 17th. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who is affected by this terrible loss.”

