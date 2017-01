WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Winchester Beacon of Hope Emergency Shelter is in desperate need for donated items, according to a post from the shelter on Facebook.

The shelter needs the following items:

-Coffee

-Coffee Creamer

-Sugar

-Paper towels

-Styrofoam bowls

-Paper Plates

-Toilet Paper

The shelter is located at:

850 Bypass Road

Winchester, KY 40391

859-644-5171

www.facebook.com/winchesterbeaconofhope