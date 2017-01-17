Wild Thyme – Buffalo Chicken Egg Muffins

Buffalo chicken egg muffins

Pack an extra protein punch into your morning with these savory egg muffins!

YIELD: 6 egg muffins (2-3 servings)

For the chicken:

3/4 lb boneless, skinless chicken thighs (or breast)

1/2 tsp garlic powder

½ tsp onion powder

½ tsp chipotle powder

sea salt & black pepper to taste

1/4 c + 2 tablespoons (divided) Tessemae’s Wing Sauce (or use 3 tablespoons of a clean-ingredient hot sauce* + 3 tablespoons melted butter or coconut oil)

6 large eggs, whisked

2 tablespoons green onion/scallion, sliced

sea salt & black pepper to taste

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 425.

On a baking pan, arrange the chicken thighs and season with garlic, spices, sea salt, and black pepper. Bake for 25 minutes or until cooked through.

Place the cooked chicken thighs into a large mixing bowl and shred with two forks. Pour the wing sauce over the chicken and toss to combine and set it aside.

In a small mixing bowl, whisk the eggs, 2 tablespoons of wing sauce, green onion, sea salt, and black pepper.

Pour the egg mixture into parchment cup lined muffin tins to fill them approximately halfway. Gently spoon about 2oz of the shredded chicken into each muffin cup so that it’s evenly distributed. Serve any extra chicken alongside the cooked muffins.

Bake for approximately 30 minutes or until the muffins rise and become golden brown around the edges.

For more great recipes check out their Facebook or head over to www.wildthymecooking.com.

Wild Thyme is located at 1060 Chinoe Rd, Suite 108 in Lexington.