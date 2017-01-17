Funeral to be Held Monday for Leo Travers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Funeral services will be held Monday for a Jessamine County student who shot to death last week.

15-year-old Leo Travers was killed in Nicholasville on Thursday. He was a sophomore at East Jessamine High School.

His funeral is being held at 10:30 a.m. at Southland Christian Church on Harrodsburg Road.

Jessamine County Schools will be closed Monday, so that students and faculty can attend the service.

The two people arrested in connection to the case are expected to be in court Monday. 18-year-old Tyler Jeffers is accused of murder. His grandfather, Albert McKinney, is accused of tampering with evidence.