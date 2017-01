BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Boyle County woman reported missing last week has been found safe.

The Boyle County Sheriff’s office was searching for 48-year-old Glenna Hardin, who was reported missing Friday after leaving her home in Parksville.

According to the Advocate-Messenger newspaper, Hardin contacted the sheriff’s office on Monday to say that she was fine.

Police have confirmed her identity.