From wedding ceremonies, to hosting business and social gatherings, there’s almost nothing you can’t do at the Hilary J. Boone Center. Holly Jones Clark, Director of Membership & Sales Marketing over there stopped by Midday Kentucky to tell us more about their fabulous amenities and some of the perks the club offers.

For more info visit The Hilary J. Boone Center’s Facebook, website or by calling (859) 257-1133.

Hilary J. Boone Center is located at 500 Rose St in Lexington.