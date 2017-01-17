UKPD Report Sexual Assault on Campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The University of Kentucky Police Department says that a female student was sexually assaulted on Monday in a residence hall room.
Officers say the suspect was known to the victim, and is not a UK student.
The suspect is described as a white man, 5’10”, 200 lbs., with blue eyes and brown hair.
No other information is being released at this time.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact UK Police at (859) 257-8573.
Officers are also reminding the campus community of safety precautions available at the school. They have issued the following safety reminders:
- If you see something, say something. For emergencies, call 911.
- Be an active bystander. If you think someone is at risk for sexual assault, consider it an emergency and get involved.
- Consent for sexual contact is not implied.
- Carry a cell phone to be able to call for help in emergencies.
- Download and use the LiveSafe Application
- Take the UKPD taught S.T.A.R.R class
- Request a FREE SAFECATS student safety escort or coordinate after-hours on-demand bus service during the fall and spring semesters by calling (859) 257-SAFE(7233).
- Make statements with authority – “BACK-OFF! STOP! NO-WAY!” You deserve to be respected.