It’s a new year, which means tax season is upon us. Show regular Heather Clary, with the Better Business Bureau, stops by the studio to give Doug High some tips on tax preparation, along with a few “heads-up” when it comes to selecting a tax preparation service.

BBB wants to warn anyone that may be in a hurry to file in order to get any refund they have coming not to just use the first tax preparer they come across, and not to fall for phone or email scams related to filing taxes.