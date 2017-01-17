Study: KY Smokers Spend More Than $1M Over a Lifetime

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , ,

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVQ) – With the societal and economic costs of smoking totaling more than $300 billion a year and rising, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on The Real Cost of Smoking by State on Tuesday.

WalletHub analysts calculated the potential monetary losses — including the lifetime and annual costs of a cigarette pack per day, health care expenditures, income losses and other costs — brought on by smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke.

The Financial Cost of Smoking in Kentucky (1=Lowest, 25=Avg.):

  • Out-of-Pocket Cost per Smoker – $88,794 (Rank: 4th)
  • Financial-Opportunity Cost per Smoker – $747,960 (Rank: 4th)
  • Health-Care Cost per Smoker – $112,220 (Rank: 2nd)
  • Income Loss per Smoker – $178,459 (Rank: 5th)
  • Other Costs per Smoker – $9,090 (Rank: 3rd)
  • Total Cost Over a Lifetime per Smoker: $1,136,524
  • Total Cost per Year per Smoker: $22,285

For the full report, please visit:
https://wallethub.com/edu/the-financial-cost-of-smoking-by-state/9520/

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

7 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Cats Get Over The Hump Versus MSU 88-81
Read More»
16 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Ice Blamed for Missouri Crash that Killed Kentucky Woman
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
UK Cheer wins National Championship
Read More»
﻿
More News»