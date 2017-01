BANNER, Ky. (WTVQ) – State Police are investigating a deadly farm tractor accident in Floyd County.

Troopers say the preliminary investigation indicates that 69-year old David Hamilton, of Banner, was operating a farm tractor at his home on Monday, January 16, 2017.

Investigators say it appears Hamilton lost control of the tractor as he was going down a steep grade.

The tractor overturned and killed Hamilton, according to KSP.

State Police say they’re treating this as a death investigation.