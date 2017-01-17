Rain Showers and Mild Tuesday…Breezy too

Moderate to heavy rain showers will continue for the morning commute hours with mild temperatures starting off. Showers will become more isolated to scattered after the noon hour, high temps will be in the low to middle 60’s. Temps fall quickly this evening with some pockets of drizzle overnight, lows will be near 40 degrees. Skies will be mostly cloudy Wednesday with slightly cooler temps in the upper 40’s. The rest of the week will be mild in the 60’s with more rain chances through the weekend.

-Meteorologist Eric Burke