Organization Plans to Count Homeless in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – The Coalition for the Homeless says it needs volunteers to conduct its annual homeless count in Louisville this month.

A statement from the organization says it relies heavily on volunteers to help count the number of people sleeping outdoors in Metro Louisville. This year’s Homeless Street Count is planned for Jan. 26. Officials say the goal is to verify the number of homeless people in the city and help guide how resources are allocated to help them.

Those interested in volunteering can sign up at www.louhomeless.org . A mandatory training session will be held on Jan. 25.

The coalition along with dozens of service providers say they are hoping to end homelessness among young adults age 18-24 this year.

