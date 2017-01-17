New UofL Board Similar to Board Bevin Appointed Last Year

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has appointed a new board of trustees for the University of Louisville that is nearly identical to the one he created last year that lead to the school being placed on probation.

Bevin made the appointments Friday via an executive order. The order was filed with the Secretary of State’s Office on Tuesday. Eight of the 10 board members are the same ones Bevin appointed last summer that were later blocked by a judge’s order. They include Papa John’s CEO John H. Schnatter and former UofL basketball standout Ulysses “Junior” Bridgeman.

UofL’s accrediting body placed the school on probation citing concerns of “undue political influence.” But the state legislature passed law earlier this month directing Bevin to appoint a new board subject to confirmation of the state Senate.

 

