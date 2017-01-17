KSP Investigating Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting in Fulton

FULTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead in Fulton on Monday.

Investigators say Fulton Police responded to the intersection of Commercial Avenue and East State Line Street around 12:30 p.m.

Police say they had received several 911 calls about a man who was swinging a pole at vehicles in the area.

Upon their arrival, officers found 43-year old Charles Christopher McClure, armed with a pole and a knife, according to investigators.

State Police say when Fulton officers tried to detain McClure, things escalated, resulting in the man being shot by police.

McClure was pronounced dead at Jackson Purchase Medical Center.

KSP investigators are interviewing eye-witnesses and processing evidence from the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning in Madisonville.

The name of the officer who shot McClure was not released.