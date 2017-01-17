January Ball – AthensWest Theatre Company

Daniel Ellis and Samuel Lockridge, with AthensWest Theatre Company, drop by the studio to tell Katie Solove about their upcoming January Ball, happening on Saturday, January 21st.

The ball will take you on a trip back to the Jazz Age as Lexington’s beautiful Loudoun House is transformed into the swankiest speakeasy this side of Capone’s Chicago.

Attendees will enjoy guest performances by Jenna N. Day, Afterculture Theatre, Volare String Quartet, and more!

The ball will run from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. The Loudoun House is located at 209 Castlewood Drive.

For more information, visit athenswest.net, or call (859) 425-2550.

The January Ball Generously is sponsored by the Lexington Art League, Burnett Consulting Inc., J. Holloway and Associates, and D. Scott Neal Inc.