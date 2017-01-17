Ice Blamed for Missouri Crash that Killed Kentucky Woman

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) – Authorities say a Kentucky woman has died from injuries suffered in a crash on an icy stretch of Interstate 70 in western Missouri.

The Kansas City Star (http://bit.ly/2jrZ3T3 ) reports that police identified the woman who died Monday as 32-year-old Amanda Hrenya of Florence, Kentucky. She was injured Friday night when she lost control of a sport utility vehicle on the icy road and struck a rock bluff in the Kansas City suburb of Independence.

At least three others also died on icy roads across the state. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 33-year-old Tiffany Jackson, of Crystal City, died Friday in Jefferson County. Two others died Saturday – 22-year-old Michael Ogle, of Ravenwood, in Nodaway County and 35-year-old Maung Hnin, of Kansas City, Kansas, in Platte County.

