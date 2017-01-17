FCPS Registration for 2017-18 Begins in February

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The first registration window for the 2017-18 academic year in Fayette County Public Schools runs Feb. 7-23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays, plus 5 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 16. (If schools are closed because of bad weather, then registration is canceled.)

Per state regulations, any child who turns 5 on or before Aug. 1 may start kindergarten this fall, and Kentucky law requires youth between 6 and 18 years old to attend school.

To enroll a kindergartener or other first-time student, families should go to the school their neighborhood is assigned to and complete a registration packet.

To determine which school, use the SchoolSite Locator tool. For a list of required paperwork and health forms, visit www.fcps.net/registration.

Families with kindergarteners may begin their registration online; visit www.fcps.net/kinder for instructions.

The second district-wide sign-up window is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays April 11-27, plus 5 to 7 p.m. on April 18. Registration continues June 6-7 and from July 25 through Aug. 16, the first day of school.

For registration questions, please call the Pupil Personnel office at (859) 381-4130.

For resources to help kindergarteners transition to school, call the Early Childhood office at (859) 381-4307.

Also, note that applications for next year’s Fayette County Preschool Program will be accepted beginning in late April. Families may apply if their child turns 4 on or before Aug. 1 and is income-eligible. Three- and 4-year-olds who have a diagnosed special need may also qualify. Call (859) 381-4105 for details.

Additional resources:

www.fcps.net/enrollment

•www.fcps.net/schools

En Espanol: Información de matrícula para kindergarten