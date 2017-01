LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A release from Fayette County Schools says that students, who were originally scheduled to be off on March 17th, will now be attending classes.

District Spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall says that adding the day will make up for school being closed on January 6th due to snow.

She says the March 17th date was built into the schedule as a potential day for students to make up classes that were missed due to weather.