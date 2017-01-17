Documents: Man Beaten After Giving Former Co-Worker a Ride

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man was left with broken bones and bruises after giving a former co-worker a ride, according to Lexington police.

Court documents say back in December, 25-year-old Kristopher Burden called the man and asked for a ride to a check cashing store.

The two went back to the victim’s apartment to have lunch and, as they were getting out of his truck, two men with their faces covered and carrying metal batons came up to them.

Police say Burden joined the men and they began beating the victim with the batons and their fists.

Documents say Burden told the man he was the reason he was fired from his job and now wanted his money.

He took off after taking the victims cell phone and keys to his truck, according to police.

The man suffered several broken bones.

Burden is charged with robbery assault.