LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Coroner is asking for help from the public in tracking down family members of a man.

The coroner says 72-year-old Harvey Harris was last residing at the Mansion Apartments on Nicholasville Road. No other information was provided.

Anyone with information regarding his family is asked to call the Fayette County Coroner’s Office at (859) 455-5700.

A photograph of Harris was not available at the time of publication.