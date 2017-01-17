Cooler, Yet Drier For Wednesday

Overview: A cold front will continue to move across Kentucky tonight, bringing cooler air for Wednesday. Tonight will feature mostly cloudy skies, patchy drizzle, and a chilly overnight low temperature of 40 degrees. Wednesday will be drier, with partly to mostly cloudy skies, and afternoon high temperatures in the upper 40s. More rounds of rain return for late Thursday into Friday, with mild temperatures returning. Saturday will start off the weekend mostly cloudy, yet dry, with more rain developing for Sunday into Monday of next week. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s for Thursday, with 60s Friday through the weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and a few isolated rain showers continue, with patchy drizzle, and a low temperature of 40 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies develop for Wednesday, with a slight chance for a stray rain shower early in the day. Temperatures will be cooler, yet still above average, with a high temperature of 49 degrees.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies continue, with an overnight low temperature of 36 degrees.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies and rain showers return for Thursday, especially late in the day, with a high temperature of 56 degrees.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and rain showers linger, with a chilly overnight low temperature of 48 degrees.

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies and rain showers continue with a mild afternoon high temperature of 62 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and a few rain showers linger with an overnight low temperature of 50 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and drier conditions return for the start of the weekend, with a mild high temperature of 68 degrees.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and a few rain showers develop, with a low temperature of 52 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mild temperatures and rain showers continue, with a high temperature of 63 degrees.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and a few rain showers will be around, with a low temperature of 48 degrees.

MONDAY: Cloudy skies, rain showers, and above average temperatures continue with a high temperature of 54 degrees.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers