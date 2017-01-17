Commissioner Quarles: Check Tax Return Box to Fight Hunger

Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles says that the Hunger Task Force, a group of leaders from agriculture, government, business, education, charitable organizations, and the faith community, will come together with the Kentucky Association of Food Banks to attend the Rally to Stop Hunger in Frankfort.

The rally will take place on February 7th at the Capitol Rotunda, and is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. The goal of the rally is to raise awareness of the hunger problem in Kentucky, more fully enlist the skills of the agriculture community, and find ways to reduce hunger across the state.

For individuals wishing to aid the cause, Quarles says the easiest way is to check the box on state income tax returns (located on line 33 of Form 740,) to donate a portion of the tax refund to the Kentucky Farms to Food Banks Trust Fund. Donations can also be made directly to the trust fund.

For farmers, there is an option to donate food to nonprofit food programs and receive a state tax credit equal to 10 percent of the value of the donated product. For more information, visit kafb.org/take-action/donate-food.

About 17 percent of Kentuckians – 1 out of every 6 – is food insecure, meaning they are unsure where their next meal will come from at some point during the year, according to Map the Meal Gap, an annual study by Feeding America.