Clark Co. Shelters Ask for Help as Critical Supplies Run Low

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Beacon of Hope is in desperate need of donations.

The 24-hour emergency shelter in Winchester helps about 60 people everyday.

“We’re open 24-hours a day, seven days a week so if they have nowhere to go, they stay here,” said Michele Bradford with the shelter. “And we feed three meals a day, breakfast lunch and dinner, so you have that many people, you go through the supplies very quickly.”

The shelter is in need of coffee, coffee creamer, sugar, paper towels, Styrofoam bowls, paper plates, paper towels and toilet paper.

Donations can be dropped off at the shelter at any time. It is located at 850 Bypass Road in Winchester. Monetary donations are also being accepted through the shelter’s website.

The Clark County Animal Shelter is also in immediate need of supplies for the animals, and is hoping the public can help them out.

In a Facebook post, the shelter says they are low on Clorox Bleach, Purina Cat Chow, and Purina Kitten Chow.

The shelter says that items can be dropped off at the shelter Tuesday through Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Monetary donations to help purchase the items can also be made securely online at www.clarkshelter.org.