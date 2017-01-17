Champ’s Artistic Side to be Displayed at Muhammad Ali Center

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , ,

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – When Muhammad Ali wasn’t jabbing or dancing in the ring, he sometimes dabbled as an artist.

Now, 15 drawings created by the boxing great are heading to the Muhammad Ali Center in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.

The Ali originals are being donated by the foundation created by the artist LeRoy Neiman, a longtime Ali friend.

Ali gave the artwork to Neiman as gifts.

On what would have been Ali’s 75th birthday, the Neiman Foundation said Tuesday it will donate 21 works of art valued at more than $500,000 to the Ali Center. The donated works include two Neiman paintings of Ali, including a piece known as the “Athlete of the Century” that’s been on display at the center since 2005.

Ali died last year and Neiman died in 2012.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

John Yarmuth
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Kentucky Rep. Yarmuth Decides to Skip Trump Inauguration
Read More»
Flood, Louisville
6 days ago
0 Comments for this article
UofL Exhibit Recalls Massive 1937 Flood
Read More»
Shooting Graphic
1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
Lockdowns Lifted at Shelby Co. Schools After Gunfire Tue. Morning
Read More»
﻿
More News»