Cats Get Over The Hump Versus MSU 88-81

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Wenyen Gabriel stole the show in a starting role scoring 13 points, grabbing 8 rebounds and blocking 3 shots as Kentucky fought off a second-half comeback bid to defeat Mississippi State 88-81 in Starkville Tuesday night.

De’Aaron Fox led the Cats with 21 points. Malik Monk added in 14. Isaiah Briscoe finished with 12 while Derek Willis scored 13 points total off the bench, all coming in the first half.

MSU scored 13 straight during a stretch in the second half to whittle UK’s lead down to a manageable two possessions.

Dominique Hawkins hit a three to make it 69-62 and end the late Bulldog rally.

52 total fouls were called, including 4 technicals (two on each team).

Next up for UK, South Carolina Saturday at Rupp Arena for a 6 o’clock tip on ESPN.