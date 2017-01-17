BPD: Burglary Complaint Leads to Meth Bust

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – What began as a burglary in-progress call, ended with the discovery of an active meth lab and the arrest of three men, according to Barbourville Police.

Investigators say the call came in shortly before 3:00 p.m. on Monday.

Officers say when they arrived at the house, a back door was open and they didn’t get any response when they called inside.

Investigators say once inside, they found 28-year old Nicholas Jones, who didn’t live there and couldn’t tell officers who was in the house.

Police say they also found 38-year old Rodney Bullock and 39-year old Benjamin Strong in the home.

Officers say there was a large amount of chemical haze or smoke in the house which led to the discovery of an active meth lab.

All three men were arrested and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

Investigators say the house was secured and State Police DESI was called-in to clean-up.