Deputies Arrest Wanted Person, Three Others in Warren Co.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Warren County Sheriff says four people have been arrested after deputies went to find a wanted person.

According to the Sheriff, deputies went to 1420 Brookwood Drive on Monday, where 43-year-old Crystall Crone and 37-year-old Jason Rowland told them that the person they were looking for wasn’t there.

Deputies, however, found 42-year-old Stephen Daugherty and 38-year-old Mya Bailey, wanted on a bench warrant, hiding in the home.

All four were arrested and taken to the Warren County Jail.

Crone and Rowland were both charged with hindering prosecution. Additionally, Daugherty was charged with resisting arrest, and arrested on multiple indictment warrants for receiving stolen property, burglary, criminal mischief, possession of methamphetamine, theft by unlawful taking, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of burglary tools, and persistent felony offender, among other charges.

Bailey was arrested on bench warrant for failure to comply with original charges of possession of methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, public intoxication, and probation violation.

A photograph of Mya Bailey was not available at the time of publication.