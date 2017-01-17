UPDATE: EKU Campus Pedway Opening on Tuesday

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – A damaged pedway on the EKU campus will reopen on Tuesday.

Back in September, a truck with its boom up clipped the pedway over Lancaster Avenue, badly damaging it. It was closed while it underwent repairs.

Starting Tuesday, however, students will once again be able to use the walkway, which is good news for students, insofar as it is a heavily-traveled bridge across a major campus street.

____

Sept. 9, 2016 7:19 p.m.

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lancaster Avenue in Richmond will re-open to all through traffic by 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The busy street bordering Eastern Kentucky University’s campus had been closed between Crabbe Street and Barnes Mill Road after a truck damaged a pedestrian overpass on Friday, Sept. 9.

The stairway towers will be secured, and the pedway will continue to be out of service until further notice. A schedule for reconstruction of the pedway will be provided once that is determined.

Meanwhile, pedestrians will be required to utilize the marked pedestrian crosswalks located at either Crabbe Street or Barnes Mill Road.

___

9/12/16 1:49 p.m.

EKU President Michael Benson says there will be some traffic adjustments as crews repair the pedestrian walkway on Lancaster Avenue that partially collapsed on Friday after a truck clipped the bottom as it was passing underneath.

With Lancaster Avenue closed, southbound traffic will now be diverted to Crabbe Street, while northbound traffic will have to take Park Drive or Barnes Mill Road.

Motorists who park in the Lancaster lot or on University Drive can travel down Lancaster Avenue, but all other traffic is asked to avoid the area.

Bus routes will also be temporarily adjusted to detour while crews clean up.

Information on all traffic changes can be found by clicking here.