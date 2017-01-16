WinterFest 2017: Dreamgirls – Kentucky Conservatory Theatre

Doug High sits down with Kentucky Conservatory Theatre’s executive director, Wesley Nelson, to talk about the upcoming WinterFest 2017 production of “Dreamgirls,” playing January 19th-22nd, and January 26th-29th!

Kentucky Conservatory Theatre will be returning once again to the home of WinterFest, The Grand Reserve, located at 903 Manchester Street in Lexington, where the audience will be immersed in the performance while they enjoy fine dining and cocktails.

Don’t miss Lexington’s finest talent as they perform such hits as “Dreamgirls”, “One Night Only”, “And I Am Telling You” and much, much more!

Several familiar faces grace the cast of Dreamgirls, such as, Miss Kentucky 2015, Clark Davis, renowned vocalist, Darian Sanders, from NBC’s “The Sing Off”, Ron Wilbur, and from The Tim Talbert Project, Tammie Harris.

Dinner begins at 7:00 p.m., with the show following at 8:00 p.m.

For more information, head to myKCT.org, or call (859) 935-1564.