Wild Thyme – Lamb Risotto

* 2 tablespoons olive oil

* 1/2 cup chopped shallots or red onion

* 2 cups uncooked Arborio rice

* 1/2 cup white wine

* 6 cups chicken broth – heated and divided

* 3/4 cup grated Havarti Dill cheese

* 1 lb of ground lamb

* 3 TBSP of fresh mint finely chopped

* 1 TBSP cumin

* 1 clove garlic, minced

* 1lb.mixed blend mushrooms, sauteed

* 2 stalks of baby broccolini chopped

* 1 bunch of parsley chopped

PREPARATION

Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Stir in the onions OR shallots and saute for 2 to 3 minutes. Add the ground lamb and brown the meat over a medium heat. Season with minced garlic, cumin, and salt and pepper. Once the meat is browned remove and set aside. Bring the pan back to the heat and add a tablespoon of olive oil. Pour in the rice and stir well to coat, about 1 minute. Next, pour in the wine and allow it to get absorbed by the rice, about 2 to 3 minutes. Then, stir in the broth 1/2 cup at a time, waiting until the rice absorbs each 1/2 cup before adding the next 1/2 cup. Repeat this until you have used all but 1/4 cup of broth, reserving this for later. After about 20 minutes, the rice should be tender but firm. Turn off the heat. Stir in the remaining 1/4 cup of broth, the cheese, lamb, mushrooms and broccoli, and garnish with fresh mint and parsley.

For more great recipes check out their Facebook or head over to www.wildthymecooking.com.

Wild Thyme is located at 1060 Chinoe Rd, Suite 108 in Lexington.