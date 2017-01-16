Tip Leads to Methamphetamine Arrest in Bell County

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WTVQ) – Deputies say a tip on drug activity at a home on Ralph Maze Lane led to an arrest on Sunday.

Deputies went to the home at about 7:00 p.m. to investigate with a “knock and talk” visit. According to investigators, a woman living in a separate building informed them there were two people in the home at the time.

When deputies knocked, they say someone inside asked who it was, and when they replied they were from the Sheriff’s Office, and asked permission to enter, the person, identified as 45-year-old Alan Ramsey of Middlesboro, consented.

While inside the home, deputies say they saw a backpack on the floor, which Ramsey again consented to having searched.

Inside the backpack, deputies say they found ingredients used to manufacture methamphetamine. They say Ramsey also admitted to making meth in the home.

Ramsey was arrested and taken to the Bell County Detention Center, charged with manufacturing methamphetamine. Deputies say he was also served with two outstanding warrants.