Thousands march in Lexington on MLK Jr. Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Thousands of Lexingtonians marched the streets of downtown, each with a different appearance, sign, or word but all with the same message; one of remembrance of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“Oh, I’m here every year because of one word: peace,” said one man, holding a sign of Dr. King.

Another chimed in prior to the start of the march saying, “this is for the freedom that we all needed and he was a man who stood for freedom for everyone.”

In addition to the march, crowds gathered to hear live musics and speakers, including Reverend Dr. Otis Moss III. Among other topics, Moss spoke about the Black Lives Matter movement.

“That is why I’m so excited about this generation. This generation that is speaking with authority, that is drawing from the past and saying ‘Black Lives Matter’,” he said.