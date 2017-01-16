Square Dance Lessons – Wheeler Dealer’s Square Dance Club

Wanda Wagner, President of the Wheeler Dealer’s Square Dance Club, comes to the studio to tell Eric Burke about free dance lessons the club is offering for people who would like to learn how to square dance.

The Wheeler Dealer’s Club started in 1965, when Homer Walter got together with some co-workers at IBM and began organizing square dance meet-ups and events. Today, the club gets together to dance on the 1st and 3rd Friday of the month.

Wanda says square dancing does take some time to learn. There are 67 calls to learn in the basic mainstream class, with four couples making up a square. The caller leads dancers through a pattern of “calls” which dancers respond to with certain steps.

The social aspect of square dancing can’t be underestimated. Dancers are also meeting and making good friends while learning calls and steps, many developing a new family.

Wheeler Dealer’s encourages all ages to dance. As they say -If you can walk to music you can square dance.

A series of Beginner Square Dance classes are being offered, starting on Thursday, January 26th from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at Morning Point, located at 233 Ruccio Way in Lexington.