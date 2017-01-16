Service Means Shoes for EKU Baseball

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – The EKU Baseball team helped out about 150 Madison County students on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, in a gesture of service that touched hearts, and soles.

Working with the non-profit organization “Samaritans Feet,” that provides provides shoes to children in need, the team welcomed local students to come join them in games of soccer, kickball, and wiffle ball on Monday.

Students from around the county went to Berea Community Elementary, and from there to meet the EKU Baseball Team.

Before the students hit the field, however, team members washed the feet of the children, and presented them with new shoes to play in.

The team’s Twitter account sent out this tweet on Monday: “We are under way here and the guys meeting the kids & making some new friends! #mlkdayofservice”

