Service Means Shoes for EKU Baseball

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – The EKU Baseball team helped out about 150 Madison County students on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, in a gesture of service that touched hearts, and soles.

Working with the non-profit organization “Samaritans Feet,” that provides provides shoes to children in need, the team welcomed local students to come join them in games of soccer, kickball, and wiffle ball on Monday.

Before the students hit the field, however, team members washed the feet of the children, and presented them with new shoes to play in.