Rain Showers and Mild Temperatures Continue This Week

Overview: Rain chances continue tonight and through the work week, with above normal temperatures. Overnight low temperatures will drop to around 55 degrees, with widespread rain developing through the night. Tuesday will be a mild day, with the best chance for widespread rain early in the day. Tuesday afternoon will be mild and breezy, with afternoon high temperatures around 64 degrees.

TONIGHT: Widespread rain showers will develop tonight with an overnight low temperature of 55 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers continue with a high temperature of 64 degrees.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and a few rain showers continue, with a low temperature of 40 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies and scattered rain showers continue with a high temperature of 50 degrees.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few rain showers will be possible, with an overnight low temperature of 36 degrees.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies and rain showers continue, with a high temperature of 56 degrees.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and rain showers linger, with a mild overnight low temperature of 50 degrees.

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies and rain showers continue with a mild afternoon high temperature of 62 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and rain showers continue with an overnight low temperature of 52 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers continue for the start of the weekend, with a high temperature of 65 degrees.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and a few rain showers linger, with a low temperature of 51 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mild temperatures and rain showers continue, with a high temperature of 60 degrees.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and a few rain showers will be around, with a low temperature of 45 degrees.

MONDAY: Cloudy skies, rain showers, and mild temperatures continue with a high temperature of 54 degrees.

