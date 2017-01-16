Pets Need Pals – Izzy – Kentucky S.A.V.E.

Twila Griffis brings Izzy, an adult cat who is as sweet as he is large, to the studio to meet Meteorologist Eric Burke in this edition of “Pets Need Pals.” Izzy has a slightly cloudy eye, due to an infection while he was a kitten, but his vision hasn’t been impaired, and he could certainly see himself becoming a part of your forever home.

Kentucky S.A.V.E. (Saving Animals, Volunteering, Educating,) is a non- profit 501c3 certified, no-kill animal rescue, dedicated to caring, helping, training, and placing homeless, abandoned, abused, injured, and ill domestic animals throughout the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

The organization is made of up a network of foster homes with loving, generous, and compassionate families. Because Kentucky S.A.V.E. has no facility, they’re able to help animals by putting them directly into a home where they can begin to adjust to family life.

A foster can provide information that a shelter or breeder can not- an animal’s behaviors, how they interact with other animals and people, and how far along they are with potty and other forms of training.

When you adopt from Kentucky S.A.V.E., you get a wealth of knowledge about your pet and an animal that is already on their way to adjusting to a wonderful, loving live with people and families.

To learn more, head to www.kentuckysave.org.