Doug High welcomes show regular Miles Johnson, and his daughter Rose, both from the Kentucky Star Wars Collectors Club, back to the studio to take a peek at their amazing collection of Batman memoribilia, just ahead of the release of The Lego Batman Movie.

The Kentucky Star Wars Collectors Club meets once a month to share the love of the Star Wars series. They hold special events such as a swap meets, set ups at the Regal Movie Theater, and a Fall Fest.

If you’ve got the collecting bug, don’t keep it to yourself!  Learn more about the Kentucky Star Wars Collectors Club on their Facebook page, or visit their website!

