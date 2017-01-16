Jessamine Co. Schools Closed Tuesday for Leo Travers’ Funeral

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kathy Fields, Superintendent for Jessamine County Schools, has announced that the district will be closed Tuesday, January 17th, so that students and faculty can attend the funeral for Leo Travers, and East Jessamine High School Student who was gunned down last week.

A statement from Fields reads: “While Leo attended East High, his involvement stretched far beyond just one school. From his elementary years, to athletics, and collaborative district programs, Leo was known and cared for by many across our district. This young man’s far-reaching impact… call[s] for an unusual solution in order to grant over 120 staff members and numerous students their requests to attend Leo’s service on Tuesday morning. As a result , I am closing all schools tomorrow, January 17, 2017.”

Superintendent Fields says her staff is working with the Kentucky Department of Education to determine how the closing will affect the school calendar.

Jessamine County Schools will be back in session on Wednesday, January 18th.

Travers’ Funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, at Southland Christian Church on Harrodsburg Road.

A visitation for Leo Travers is being held Monday. It is scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m. and will run until 8:00 p.m. It is also being held at Southland Christian Church.