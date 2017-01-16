Dense Fog Monday Morning, Rain & Thunder Tonight

Dense areas of fog and temperatures in the 40’s for your Monday morning. Spotty rain showers and overcast skies expected for your MKL Monday, high temps will reach 60 degrees. Scattered to widespread rainfall develops late tonight into the overnight hours, thunder is possible along with moderate rainfall accumulations. Early rain and thunder comes to an end Tuesday, temps will be in the middle 60’s. Slightly cooler but still above average temperatures are coming for Wednesday, then rebound for the rest of the week & weekend.

-Meteorologist Eric Burke