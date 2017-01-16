Boyle Co. Sheriff Looking for Missing Woman

PARKSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Boyle County Sheriff is looking for help from the public in finding a missing Parksville woman.

The Sheriff says Glenna Annes Hardin, 48, was last seen leaving her home on January 13th in a 2015 White Ford Escape on her way to Danville.

The Sheriff says the vehicle, which is a Stewart Powell loaner out of Danville, has a Kentucky license plate and a sticker in the rear window from Stewart Powell.

Hardin was last seen wearing a gray and white flannel shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes, according to the Sheriff, who adds that she left her home with only her purse.

Hardin is described as being 5’5″, 135 pounds, with hazel eyes and red hair.

Anyone with information about Hardin’s whereabouts is asked to call the Boyle Co. Sheriff’s Office at (859) 238-1123, or the Danville/Boyle 911 Center at (859) 238-1220.