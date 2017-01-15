UPDATE: Victim of Shooting at Lexington Motorcycle Club Dead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- A man has died in Lexington after a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. The coroner has identified the man as 38-year old Robert Cowan Jr.

Lexington police are still looking for suspects. According to police, officers found Cowan Jr. lying on the ground outside the King Cobra Motorcycle Club on East Third Street.

They say he suffered a gunshot wound. Officers say they believe several people were in the area at the time of the shooting.

They ask those people to share any information they might have.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family offset funeral expenses.

Information on that account can be found here.