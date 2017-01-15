Three UK MBB Signees Selected for McDonald’s All-American Game

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Kentucky men’s basketball team’s top-ranked recruiting class will be well represented during the 2017 McDonald’s All-American Game in March with the selections of Quade Green, Nick Richards and P.J. Washington.

Joining an elite list that features some of the greatest players to ever play for Kentucky, incoming Wildcats Green, Richards and Washington were selected to participate in the 40th annual McDonald’s All-American Game on March 29 in the United Center in Chicago.

Green, Richards and Washington will all suit up for the East team. UK can only publicize prospects who have signed a national letter of intent or a financial aid agreement. The next signing period is in April.

With the selections of Green, Richards and Washington, UK has signed 28 players during the John Calipari era who have been named to the prestigious high school event, more than any other school in the country during that time period. Multiple players from each signing class have been tabbed McDonald’s All-Americans during the Calipari era, including five in the 2013 class.

Green is considered a five-star point guard prospect by Rivals, ESPN and Scout. ESPN ranks him as high as the No. 22 overall prospect in the class, while Rivals has him at No. 23, Scout tabs him at No. 25 and 247Sports list him at No. 31. Green, who was named the 2016 Pennsylvania Class 3A Player of the Year as a junior, was a part of the 2016 FIBA Americas U18 Championship team that won a gold medal in Chile. He averaged 18.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists in leading Neumann-Goretti High School to the Pennsylvania state championship in 2015-16.

Richards will be the second player in the Calipari era to join Kentucky out of the Patrick School in Elizabeth, New Jersey. National champion and No. 2 overall NBA Draft selection, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist was the other. Richards is ranked in the top 20 by the major recruiting services, including ESPN (No. 12), 247 Sports (No. 15), Scout (No. 17) and Rivals (No. 19). 247Sports tabs him as the second-best center in the class. He’s a consensus five-star prospect.

Washington, measured at 6-8, 229 pounds, is rated as high as No. 14 overall in the rankings by Scout. 247Sports and ESPN have him at No. 16 and Rivals tabs him No. 17. The five-star prospect is considered the top power forward in the class by Scout. Washington was a member of the 2016 USA Men’s U18 National Team that won a gold medal at the 2016 FIBA Americas U18 Championship over the summer. He started all five games and averaged 10.0 points and 4.0 rebounds. Washington also represented the U.S. at the 2015 FIBA 3×3 U18 World Championship.

Kentucky has signed 60 McDonald’s All-Americans since the team began in 1977, including current Wildcats Bam Adebayo (2016), Isaiah Briscoe (2015), De’Aaron Fox (2016), Sacha Killeya-Jones (2016) and Malik Monk (2016).

Former and current Wildcats who played in the McDonald’s All-America Game previously during Calipari’s tenure include: Adebayo (2016), Devin Booker (2014), Briscoe (2015), DeMarcus Cousins (2009), Anthony Davis (2011), Fox (2016), Archie Goodwin (2012), Aaron Harrison (2013), Andrew Harrison (2013), Dakari Johnson (2013), Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (2011), Killeya-Jones (2016), Terrence Jones (2010), Brandon Knight (2010), Doron Lamb (2010), Marcus Lee (2013), Trey Lyles (2014), Malik Monk (2016), Alex Poythress (2012), Julius Randle (2013), Marquis Teague (2011), Karl-Anthony Towns (2014), Tyler Ulis (2014), Kyle Wiltjer (2011) and James Young (2013).

The current Wildcats return to the road for their next game, a Tuesday night trip to Starkville, Mississippi, to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs. That game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. ET tip on ESPN.