Lexington Abortion Clinic Closing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- A Lexington abortion clinic has announced it will permanently close at the end of this month.

The executive director of the EMW Women’s Clinic announced in a Facebook post this weekend that the clinic will be closing January 27th after they were unable to get the license they needed from the state.

EMW’s director says Kentucky’s Inspector General denied their request for a license to operate an abortion clinic, saying they did not fulfill the state’s requirements.

The director argues they did meet all requirements but says due to the license denial and the decision by their landlord not to renew their lease they will be forced to close.

ABC 36 reached out to the clinic for comment but no one was available.

The director did write in a Facebook post though, “It is with a heavy heart that I resign myself to the fate of the Lexington clinic. There is, indeed, a chill wind blowing for the women of KY.”

But not all people are sad to see the clinic close including those who participated in Sunday’s Vigil for Life in downtown Lexington.

“I am thrilled beyond words that EMW abortion facility is closing. It is an answer to years of prayer,” said Diana Maldonado with Right to Life of Central Kentucky.

“I wish more women knew that there’s hope out there for them instead of being motivated by the fear of finding out that they’re pregnant. It’s not a death sentence. So I think abortion clinics, women need to know they don’t have to run their for their first option, there’s choices out there,” said Heather Mitchell, a pro-life advocate.

Once the clinic closes at the end of this month there will be just one abortion clinic in the entire state located in Louisville.