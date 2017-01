HART COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)-Kentucky State Police are asking for your help finding a man wanted for murder.

According to KSP, 54-year-old Mardy Jones from Hart County is charged in the shooting death of his brother.

Troopers say he could be in Central Kentucky.

Jones is described as 6’3″, 180 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and a scorpion tattoo on his left forearm.