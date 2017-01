ADAIR COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- Kentucky State Police are investigating in Adair County after finding human remains.

The coroner has identified the remains as 63-year-old Lawrence Chrisman from Lexington.

According to state police, Chrisman’s remains were found at the bottom of an embankment off the northbound side of North Kentucky 55, which is across from a United Citizens Bank.

Troopers say a cause of death hasn’t been determined.