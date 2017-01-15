Continued rain chances, but with a warming trend

It was another chilly and rainy day, especially into the second half of the day. Showers from this afternoon have moved out of the area, but drizzle is still possible into the overnight hours. We will also see patchy fog. Today we only saw highs in most spots around the low 40s. Some south eastern counties made it in the mid to upper 40s. Temperatures will not drop much as we head into the overnight hours. We’ll generally see upper 30s and low 40s around the viewing area. Some drizzle is possible early Monday with continued patchy fog. We’ll see another chance for isolated showers through the day Monday, but it will not be a washout. Highs Monday will reach near 60 degrees and stay mild overnight with lows in the mid 50s. Heavier rain showers will begin to move in during the overnight hours into Tuesday. A warm front will lift through Tuesday warming temperatures into the low 60s with a chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms. Nothing is expected to be severe at this time. Showers will decrease by Tuesday night with lows around 50 degrees as a cold front moves through the area. Highs Wednesday will only top out in the low 50s with only a slight chance for an isolated shower and partly cloudy skies. Lows Wednesday night will drop back into the upper 30s. Thursday will be very similar to Wednesday with an isolated showers chance and partly cloudy skies, but highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows overnight Thursday into Friday though will stay in the mid 40s before warming to 60 degrees Friday. There is a chance for a few showers Friday under mostly cloudy skies. Saturday looks to be dry with partly cloudy skies and temperatures still around 60 degrees. Sunday will see a few showers with highs near 60 degrees once again.

-Meteorologist Elise Dolinar